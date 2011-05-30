Qatar denies wrong-doing over 2022 bid

"Qatar 2022 categorically deny any wrongdoing in connection with their winning bid," a statement released by a bid spokesman said.

"We are urgently seeking clarification from FIFA about the statement from their general secretary. In the meantime we are taking legal advice to consider our options."

Jerome Valcke, general secretary of world football's governing body, confirmed he had sent an email to vice-president Jack Warner in which he questioned Qatari Mohamed bin Hammam's decision to stand against Sepp Blatter in the FIFA presidential election.

"For MBH, I never understood why he was running," Warner quoted the email from Valcke as saying. "If really he thought he had a chance or just being an extreme way to express how much he does not like anymore JSB (Blatter).

"Or he thought you can buy FIFA as they bought the WC (World Cup)."

Bin Hammam, who is also president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), withdrew from the presidential race before the ethics committee suspended him and Warner on Sunday on alleged bribery charges.

Bin Hammam reacted angrily to the latest allegations.

"You would have to ask Jerome Valcke what he was thinking. I don't know why he has said that," the 62-year-old told the BBC.

"If I was paying money from Qatar you would also have to ask the 13 people who voted for Qatar."

Asked if the allegation was true he said: "What do you think?"