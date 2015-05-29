Qatar organisers insist World Cup bid met 'highest ethical standards'

The organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have reiterated that their bid was conducted in an ethical manner.

Following the indictment of nine FIFA officials on corruption charges on Wednesday, the bidding process for the World Cups in 2018 - awarded to Russia - and 2022 have come under renewed scrutiny.

An investigation into the awarding of the tournaments has been launched on allegations of criminal mismanagement and money laundering.

Despite the opening of that probe, FIFA insists there will be no re-vote to determine the hosts of the events.

A statement from Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy read: "Our aim through hosting the FIFA World Cup is to utilise the positive power of sport to unify people and demonstrate the passion for football in our region to a global audience.

"We share FIFA's vision that football has a unique power to unite. We believe that an event of this magnitude can and should serve as a platform for accelerating positive change and our beliefs in these principles remains steadfast.

"We are continuing to implement our plans with the goal of delivering a successful FIFA World Cup in Qatar that leaves behind a positive legacy beyond 2022.

"We wish to reiterate that we have fully complied with every investigation that has been initiated concerning the 2018/2022 bidding process and will continue to do so, should this be requested.

"We conducted our bid with integrity and to the highest ethical standards."

The awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar provoked much controversy due to the allegations of corruption, concerns over the country's human rights record and the soaring temperatures in its summer months, when the World Cup is held.

FIFA has since moved the tournament to the winter months, with Secretary General Jerome Valcke confirming a start date of November and that the competition would run for 28 days at the FIFA Congress on Friday.