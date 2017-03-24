Qin suspended for six months after Witsel clash

Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Qin Sheng has been suspended for six months by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) following his highly-publicised clash with Tianjin Quanjian's Axel Witsel.

China international Qin was dismissed for stamping on the foot of Belgium midfielder Witsel while awaiting a corner after just 24 minutes of their Super League clash on March 11 and was correctly dismissed.

The 30-year-old apologised after the game - which finished in a 1-1 draw - but that was not enough to save him from disciplinary action from his club, who banished him to the reserves, fined him 300,000 yuan (£36,000) and threatened him with a wage reduction.

The CFA have ordered him to pay a further 120,000 yuan (£14,000) for his indiscretion and banned him from playing until September 12.

Qin's Shanghai team-mate Sun Shilin has also been fined 10,000 yuan (£1,200) and handed a two-game ban for appearing to mock Alexandre Pato with a thumbs-up gesture after the former AC Milan striker missed a late spot-kick in the same game.