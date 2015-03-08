QPR coach Ramsey defends Ferdinand

Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners at Loftus Road, and visiting fans were heard chanting "Rio Ferdinand, it's time to retire," at the former England captain.

A number of QPR supporters appeared to join in with the song, yet Ramsey declared himself satisfied with Ferdinand's display.

"I think Rio applied himself well. I was very pleased with the way he played," said Ramsey.

"I think when you're in the position we are and goals go in there's always going to be people who get the blame or people who look more at others.

"For Rio to be at the age he is [36] and playing at this level and applying himself in training and in games, I think we need to keep encouraging him to do what he's doing."