QPR relegated after Man City demolition

QPR have joined Burnley in suffering relegation from the Premier League following Sunday's 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City.

The London club headed into the Etihad Stadium knowing only a win would keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

But Chris Ramsey's men - who were promoted via the play-offs last season - were put to the sword as Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick, with Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva also on the scoresheet.

Relegation to the Championship will bring another tumultuous campaign at Loftus Road to a disappointing conclusion.

Harry Redknapp brought in a number of high-profile signings, with Rio Ferdinand, Steven Caulker and Leroy Fer bolstering the squad.

But the former Tottenham and West Ham boss resigned from his post in February with the club second from bottom in the table with just 19 points to their name.

Ramsey took over in the interim, before being given the job until the end of the season, but has only been able to inspire two wins - at Sunderland and West Brom - during his tenure.

A season of underperforming, in spite of continued significant financial outlay, leaves QPR facing the ramifications of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations in their last spell in the Championship, with Football League officials suggesting the club could even be bombed out of the Football League if they cannot pay up.