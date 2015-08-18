QPR will not move on Austin valuation - Ramsey

Chris Ramsey insists QPR have no intention of budging on their valuation of striker Charlie Austin.

Austin enjoyed a fine debut season in the Premier League in 2014-15, but his return of 18 goals in 35 appearances was not enough to prevent QPR from being relegated.

The former Burnley and Swindon Town player has been linked with the likes of Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Palace throughout the transfer window, but QPR director of football Les Ferdinand said on Monday that only "two firm bids" had been made and neither met his price tag.

Head coach Ramsey reiterated his belief that Austin will leave to boost his chances of making England's squad for Euro 2016, but is refusing to move on their valuation – thought to be £15million.

"He scored 18 goals last season in a team that didn't do well so we think we have priced him reasonably in order for him to reach his ambitions," Ramsey told talkSPORT.

"There or thereabouts of what we have mentioned we need to stick to that because QPR as a club need the finances to rebuild and be able to compete in the Championship and set targets for this season and seasons beyond.

"Once you have tasted that top level, you want to get back there. From my point of view, I don't think I would be being very honest with him if I said to him to stay in the Championship and forget your ambitions.

"We are saying to him we are a club that are looking to do well, we are looking to get some solid foundations, and he can be part of that.

"He is a folk hero and the fans would love to see him stay but ultimately I would imagine he wants to play at the highest level he can and try to get himself in that England squad for the Euros."