Quagliarella denies making Fiorentina quotes

The 31-year-old is widely expected to depart Juventus Stadium after he made just 17 appearances in Serie A last season.

Subsequently, rumours have suggested Quagliarella could join Lazio, while some reports state he could join Juve's rivals Fiorentina, for whom he enjoyed a loan spell in the 2002-2003 campaign.

Quagliarella was reported to have stated that joining Vincenzo Montella's side was a possibility he was considering.

He was quoted by FirenzeViola.it over the weekend: "I really want to be playing because I still feel like an important and key player, I still have a lot to give.

"Fiorentina? It's one of the options and who knows whether I will really return to wearing a Viola shirt.

"I was very happy in Florence and the fans always showed me affection. We'll see what happens."

However, the Italy international has denied making the statements via social media website Twitter.

"I have read certain statements that I (made) on the coming market, to which I absolutely did not release," Quagliarella wrote.

Quagliarella scored just once in Italy's top flight last season, though he started only three games.