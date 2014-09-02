Quagliarella replaces injured Osvaldo for Italy

New Italy head coach Antonio Conte had named Osvaldo in his original 27-man squad, but the Inter striker will not feature due to a hamstring injury.

In his place comes Torino forward Quagliarella, who played under Conte during his time at Juventus.

Quagliarella has scored seven goals in 25 caps for Italy, but it has been almost four years since he last featured for the national team.

It marks the second change to Italy's squad in as many days, following Juve defender Angelo Ogbonna's call-up to replace Gabriel Paletta on Monday after the Parma man pulled out with a back problem.

Conte will take charge of Italy for the first time since replacing Cesare Prandelli when Netherlands visit Bari for a friendly on Thursday.

Italy will then begin their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign in Norway next Tuesday.