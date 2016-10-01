Quality Chadli exactly what West Brom were missing - Pulis

Tony Pulis believes Nacer Chadli has provided West Brom with the quality that his side were missing after his third goal of the season at Sunderland on Saturday.

The Belgium international gave West Brom the lead at the Stadium of Light in the 35th minute, providing a crisp finish after latching on to Matt Phillips' throughball.

Pulis was frustrated that his men could not hold on to that lead as Patrick van Aanholt levelled seven minutes from time to earn Sunderland a 1-1 draw, but the manager was still full of praise for Chadli, a close-season recruit from Tottenham.

"He's quality, especially in the final third," Pulis told Sky Sports. "And that's what we needed. Everybody says we are well-organised – the lads work very, very hard.

"But when you get into the opposition's final third, at this level, you need what Chadli brings us. He's got real quality."

Pulis, though, felt West Brom should have done more with the amount of chances they created against the struggling Black Cats.

"We needed a second goal, particularly at a place like this," he added. "A second goal kills everyone. It kills them, it kills the crowd.

"Their goal was a bit fortuitous - he's hit the ball into the ground. But we had enough chances. I think we had 21 crosses and 18 shots."