Queen of the South replace Dundee in top four with narrow win

Queen of the South held on to secure a 3-2 Scottish Championship victory at Dundee to move up to fourth at their opponents’ expense.

The away side were awarded an early penalty after Lee Ashcroft brought Isaiah Jones down in the box.

Ayo Obileye made no mistake as he sent goalkeeper Jack Hamilton the wrong way and slotted the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-right corner for his sixth league goal of the season after just two minutes.

On-loan Rangers defender Rhys Breen doubled the visitors’ lead eight minutes before the break as he headed Euan East’s cross into the bottom corner.

Moments later new signing Jason Cummings fired an effort wide and Osman Sow headed over as Dundee looked to pull a goal back before half-time.

The home side continued to press and reduced the deficit through Cummings on his home debut six minutes into the second half.

But the Doonhamers restored their two-goal lead after 78 minutes as Willie Gibson beautifully struck a 25-year thunderbolt into the top corner, before Jordan Marshall headed in from close range against his former club to make it 3-2 for an edgy final eight minutes.