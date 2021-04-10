Queen’s Park beat Stenhousemuir to remain 12 points clear at top of League Two

Queen’s Park beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 to stay 12 points clear in Scottish League Two as the top three all won away.

Simon Murray and Bob McHugh put the unbeaten visitors 2-0 up at half-time and though Peter Grant was sent off immediately after the resumption, Louis Longridge swiftly made it three.

Tommy Muir’s penalty cut the deficit but there was no way back for Stenhousemuir as Queen’s Park collected their 13th win in 15 league games this season.

Edinburgh City kept up their pursuit, beating Stranraer 1-0 with an early Liam Brown goal, while third-placed Stirling won 2-1 at Annan.

Dylan Mackin scored in the first half and Andrew Ryan’s penalty 10 minutes after half-time settled matters despite Max Wright quickly pulling one back. Annan had Tony Wallace dismissed late on.

Albion Rovers strolled to a 4-2 win over bottom club Brechin. They led 2-1 at the break, Lewis Wilson and Paul Gallacher on target before Rory Currie hit back, and further strikes from Ryan Stevenson and Callum Wilson made the game safe.

Brechin had Chris McKee sent off late on before Michael Paton’s last-minute consolation.

Amid four away wins in the division, Cowdenbeath bucked the trend with a 1-0 home victory over Elgin City thanks to Kris Renton’s first-half goal.