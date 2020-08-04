Queen’s Park chief has mixed feelings over Hampden Park sale to the Scottish FA

Queen’s Park president Gerry Crawley admits the club have mixed emotions after the ownership of Hampden passed to the Scottish Football Association.

A deal was struck in June last year for the SFA to purchase the national stadium from Scotland’s oldest football club ahead of the lease running out this year.

The Spiders turned professional earlier this year following 153 years as an amateur club and their new home will be Lesser Hampden, the stadium which sits in the shadow of its more illustrious neighbour.

Crawley told the club’s official website: “It was a difficult period for the club to conclude what was a complex transaction.

“The sale of the stadium brings mixed feelings. We are pleased the historical home of Scottish football is staying at Hampden.

“Although we won’t be playing our games at the national stadium much longer, there is excitement the outcome gives the club a solid footing to move forward from our new base at a redeveloped Lesser Hampden.

“Work has already started, and we aim to have it complete by spring next year.

“The facility will have around 1,700 covered seats with a new East Stand, and a redeveloped West Stand. There is scope to increase capacity if required.

“The stadium we are building now might not be as big as the one we created back in 1903, but everybody connected with Queen’s Park Football Club is determined it will become a launching pad for an exciting new period in our long and distinguished history.”