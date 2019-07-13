Queen’s Park take extra point after Hamilton pay penalty for keeper error

Queen’s Park stunned Hamilton with a penalty shoot-out success in their Betfred Cup Group F opener.

Following a goalless draw that saw both sides claim a point, Mark Roberts’ Ladbrokes League Two outfit held their nerve to triumph 6-5 on spot-kicks and earn an extra point.

After Blair Alston had missed for Hamilton and then Calvin McGrory blazed over for Queen’s Park, the shoot-out went to sudden death.

Hamilton thought they had won when goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams saved Alfredo Agyeman’s penalty but referee Nick Walsh ordered a retake and booked the Wales international for moving off his line.

At the second time of asking, Agyeman made no mistake.

Then, when Hamilton skipper Darian MacKinnon’s attempt was saved by William Muir, Thomas Block scored his spot-kick to seal the shoot-out win for Queen’s Park.

There may be three divisions between these sides but not that you would know from the first-half display as fourth-tier Queen’s Park held their own against Premiership opponents Hamilton.

Salim Kouider-Aissa latched onto a through ball after 14 minutes and rounded goalkeeper Fon Williams and only a wonderful goal-line block by Brian Easton prevented him from opening the scoring.

Queen’s Park them carved out another opportunity when William Mortimer got in down the right flank and only a well-timed challenge from Ciaran McKenna on Kouider-Aissa prevented him testing Fon Williams.

Hamilton posed more of a threat after the interval as Oakley went close with another header and summer recruit Alston fired a shot just wide.

With 10 minutes remaining Alston came close to opening the scoring with a stunning free-kick as he curled a shot towards the top corner from 25 yards out.

However, Queen’s Park goalkeeper Muir pulled off an equally impressive save to tip it behind for a corner.

With just a couple of minutes remaining Hamilton sub Marios Ogkmpoe headed a Mickel Miller corner over from close range when he really should have opened the scoring.

With no side able to make the breakthrough, it went to penalties and Queen’s Park came out on top.