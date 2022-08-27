Queen’s Park win again as Cove Rangers are beaten

Queen’s Park claimed a third successive cinch Championship win by beating Cove Rangers 2-1.

Simon Murray put the Spiders ahead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after Dom Thomas had rattled the post from distance.

Murray curled home a superb second after 64 minutes, his seventh goal of the season.

Cove, who had come close to taking the lead when Morgyn Neill’s header was cleared off the line by Stephen Eze, instantly pulled a goal back through Leighton McIntosh, but there would be no complete comeback.