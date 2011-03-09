Quilmes hire Caruso for survival fight

"Today we're in a very critical situation, with the guillotine at our necks," the coach told a news conference after his first training session with the struggling team whom are bottom of the Clausura standings after four defeats.

"Everyone already thinks we're decapitated... the only thing that perhaps gives the Quilmes people some hope is our arrival, because they think I'm a magician, not a trainer," added the 49-year-old who coached Tigre last year.

The Brewers, who won their only league title in 1978, are last in the relegation points averages after finishing fifth from bottom of the Apertura championship in December.

Former coach Leonardo Madelon resigned after last weekend's 2-1 home loss to 10-man Tigre and the club have turned to Caruso Lombardi who has made a name for himself steering teams away from the relegation trap door, including Racing Club in 2009.

"We have very little time and the margin for error is very small," he said.

"We have two months in which to keep Quilmes in the first division because the chances are there, or reach a play-off because there you get another life."

Caruso Lombardi's first match in charge is on Monday at Huracan, direct rivals in the relegation battle who are two from bottom with three points after three draws and a defeat.