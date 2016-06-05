Quinteros furious at disallowed goal in Brazil stalemate

Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros struggled to hide his anger after seeing Miller Bolanos' goal controversially ruled out during his team's Copa America Centenario draw against Brazil.

Midway through the second half of the stalemate in Pasadena, Bolanos' cross-cum-shot was fumbled into the net by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.

Referee Julio Bascunan and his officials ruled the ball had crossed the byline as Bolanos struck it, although replays demonstrated Quinteros and his players held justifiable grievances.

"I saw the video 25 times," Quinteros told a post-match news conference. "It has to be all the ball [out of play] and it was only 60 or 70 per cent.

"What amazes me is why, against Brazil, the linesman is so confident of raising the flag when he is 50 or 60 meters away."

Quinteros went on to suggest the five-time world champions would not have been treated in the same way as his "team [who are] supposedly inferior".

"I have no doubt that [the flag] would never have been lifted against Brazil. It's a mistake that would have meant victory for Ecuador. It makes me angry," he said.

Nevertheless, the coach insisted he could still take plenty of positives into his team's next Group B encounter against Peru.

"This is the second time that Ecuador has drawn with Brazil in the Copa America. It is an important result," Quinteros said.

"It is a result that gives us a chance. Against Peru we will have to play well or better."