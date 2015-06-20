Quinteros lauds Ecuador intensity

Ecuador manager Gustavo Quinteros wants his team to show the intensity they did in their 2-1 win over Mexico more regularly.

Miller Bolanos scored the opener and assisted the second goal for Enner Valencia as Quinteros' men ended Mexico's hope of a quarter-final berth with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Quinteros said it was the type of performance he wanted to see from Ecuador more often as they stayed alive in the Copa.

"Today's match had the intensity we always want to play with," he told a news conference.

"It was intense, with pressure, attitude, concentration and not giving up, but compared with the previous match, the team got a lot better. That's what we wanted for the future and what's most important."

While Ecuador were in control for the majority of the match, holding the advantage in possession and shots in both halves, Quinteros still believes his team triumphed over good opponents.

He also believes the tournament has helped his side prepare for their push to clinch World Cup qualification later this year.

"Mexico is a strong team that has fast players that get forward well and they had a lot of players join the attack in the second wave," Quinteros said.

"What's more, they have speed and intensity, but today the defence was solid and organised not letting them get a counter-attack because of defensive disorganisation.

"I'm satisfied. We missed things like tenacity with the ball and linking play but this will give us time to go into October at 100 per cent."