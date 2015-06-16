Quinteros questions Ecuador's character

Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros questioned his team's attitude after their surprise 3-2 loss to Bolivia at the Copa America.

Quinteros' side conceded three times in the first half – and Enner Valencia had a penalty saved – before a second-half fightback.

Valencia and Miller Bolanos scored before Christian Noboa struck the crossbar, only for Bolivia to hold on.

Quinteros lamented Ecuador's first-half display, and said it came down to their attitude.

"This game has no explanation," he said.

"It is not normal to play that bad one half and so well the other. I think it is more a question of attitude.

"We started to try to do the right job… late in the game. We have already lost a game due to our mistakes. Again.

"Three childish mistakes, the same as in the other game… this is the thing which more worry me. Not the result itself but the naive way we concede goals.

"Despite being a team in formation, these things shouldn't happen. The second half is how we would like to play a whole game. However, we play like this when the adversity is practically insurmountable."

Ecuador are point-less and bottom of Group A, behind Chile (4 points), Bolivia (4) and Mexico (2).

With the two best third-placed teams also advancing to the quarter-finals, there is still hope for Quinteros' side.

"We have to turn back our mental state and we have to demonstrate each one can play at their maximum level to help the team, of course," Quinteros said.

"So if we have to leave this tournament, we could do it with a victory and with a good game played as we want… so far we couldn't do it but we have the last chance against Mexico."