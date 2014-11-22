Rabiot thrilled with PSG return against Metz

Teenage midfielder Rabiot had not featured for Laurent Blanc's side this season due to a combination of injury problems and uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 19-year-old, who came through the youth system at Parc des Princes, was heavily linked with a move to Roma in the close-season, but put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with PSG last month.

Blanc handed Rabiot a starting berth at Stade Saint-Symphorien and he enjoyed an eventful 74 minutes - having a goal disallowed and giving away a penalty - before being replaced by Edinson Cavani.

The France Under-21 international expressed his delight at having returned from the wilderness, telling PSG's official website: "I'm very happy.

"I hadn't played in Ligue 1 for four months - I'm happy to be back.

"I had to make the most of the opportunity, I didn't put any extra pressure on myself - I tried not to think about it too much, I just wanted to play.

"In the first half we played well, to the coach's instructions. It was a bit tougher in the second half.

"The team is improving, but there is still work to do."

Friday's victory - secured by a late Ezequiel Lavezzi winner - lifted Ligue 1 champions PSG to the top of the table ahead of Marseille's game against fourth-placed Bordeaux on Sunday.