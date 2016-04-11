Rafinha suffers adductor strain
An adductor injury has ruled midfielder Rafinha out of Barcelona's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Barcelona will be without the services of Rafinha in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid due to an adductor strain.
The Brazil international recently made his comeback after a seven-month spell on the sidelines due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury – playing 26 minutes in Barca's 2-1 first-leg win over Atletico last week, before starting in Saturday's 1-0 Liga loss at Real Sociedad.
He made way for Andres Iniesta at half-time, though, and Barcelona have now announced Rafinha has picked up thigh problem that will briefly keep him out of action again.
"First team player Rafael 'Rafinha' Alcantara has suffered a strain to his left adductor," a statement on Barcelona's official website read.
"His availability for upcoming matches will depend on the speed of his recovery."
The 23-year-old has made eight appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this campaign.
