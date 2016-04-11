Rafinha suffers adductor strain

Barcelona will be without the services of Rafinha in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid due to an adductor strain.

The Brazil international recently made his comeback after a seven-month spell on the sidelines due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury – playing 26 minutes in Barca's 2-1 first-leg win over Atletico last week, before starting in Saturday's 1-0 Liga loss at Real Sociedad.

He made way for Andres Iniesta at half-time, though, and Barcelona have now announced Rafinha has picked up thigh problem that will briefly keep him out of action again.

"First team player Rafael 'Rafinha' Alcantara has suffered a strain to his left adductor," a statement on Barcelona's official website read.

"His availability for upcoming matches will depend on the speed of his recovery."

The 23-year-old has made eight appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this campaign.