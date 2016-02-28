Rain sees Marseille's trip to Gazelec Ajaccio postponed

Marseille's hopes of closing the gap on Ligue 1's top three are on hold for another week after their trip to Gazelec Ajaccio was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Michel's side may be languishing in 13th position in the table but they remain only five points off the Champions League places with 11 games to go.

Sunday's trip to Corsica offered a chance to get back into the top half, however heavy rain on the island has seen the pitch become unplayable at Stade Ange Casanova.

A Gazelec Ajaccio club statement read: "Following a meeting this morning at Stade Ange Casanova in the presence of representatives of the LFP [French Football League] and referees, leaders of Gazelec Ajaccio and Marseille, given the state of the field following the rainfall of the past two days, but also the weather forecast in the afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the meeting to a later date.

"The date is decided by the Competitions Committee of the Football League."