Raiola: 'No chance' of Pogba joining Barcelona

Outspoken agent Mino Raiola says there is no chance of his sought-after client Paul Pogba leaving Juventus to join La Liga giants Barcelona.

Pogba is one of the most coveted midfielders in European football and was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou during the close-season.

The France international is also a reported target for the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, but has thus far rejected any overtures in favour of staying with Serie A champions Juve.

Raiola stated as recently as last month that Pogba could still join Barca - who a won a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League last season - but the agent has now seemingly ruled out that possibility.

"[Joining] Barcelona? If I'm honest no because we'd already spoken with them and there was no chance of them buying him," he told Italian radio programme 'La politica nel pallone'.

"We've said that when we feel the time is right, with the right project, the right team and all parties in agreement, we'll be able to leave."

Raiola re-stated a claim that Juve received three offers that could have amounted to €100million with add-ons during the close-season, but claimed it is no formality that Pogba will leave Turin.

"In the end there were three big clubs with 85 million euros on the table, or a little more including add-ons, which took the total to 100 million, but a deal was not concluded because Pogba didn't want to leave and Juventus wanted him to stay for at least another year," he added.

"Why not [stay at Juventus]? We turned down several teams last year, we're looking for the right moment.

"This means that Pogba has not yet decided to definitely leave at the end of the season."