Paul Pogba could be about to announce his return to professional football.

The former Manchester United midfielder - who formerly held the record for being the most expensive player of all time - has been without a club since November 2023 after he failed a drug test for non-endogenous testosterone just two months prior.

Now free from the shackles of his recent 18-month ban, Pogba is still on the search for a new club but recent reports suggest his new club may be revealed sooner rather than later.

Paul Pogba is on the move and his new club may come as a surprise

Paul Pogba has been linked with a third stint at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has often been described as one of the most talented stars of the 21st century, but a torrid spell at Manchester United tainted his reputation.

Labelled a 'bad egg' and a 'poor example in the dressing room', the Red Devils downfall under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sometimes suggested as being in part due to Pogba's ego.

Paul Pogba has already enjoyed two spells at Old Trafford (Image credit: PA Images)

But it doesn't look like Manchester United fans need to worry just yet, with one Ballon d'Or winner said to have asked the club's owners if they can agree a deal to sign him.

According to reports from Fichajes, Lionel Messi believes Pogba would be an ideal fit in the MLS and now wants the 32-year-old to sign for Inter Miami this year.

Negotiations are said to be at an 'advanced' stage and a deal could now be revealed in the next few weeks. Star-studded players such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all currently play for the side owned by David Beckham.

A move to the USA would be huge in terms of its commercial impact and Pogba could use the time Stateside to rejuvenate his career that has hit a roadblock in recent years.

Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba are thought to enjoy a mutual respect (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, signing Pogba presents a risk for any side, especially given he hasn't played football now for almost two years. At 32, there is certainly a chance to restart his career.

The MLS season is already back for 2025 and Inter Miami are next in action against top-of-the-table Philadelphia Union this weekend.