Paul Pogba on the verge of moving to a new club: report

By published

Paul Pogba last played football for Juventus in September 2023

Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is eyeing a return to football
Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is eyeing a return to football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Pogba could be about to announce his return to professional football.

The former Manchester United midfielder - who formerly held the record for being the most expensive player of all time - has been without a club since November 2023 after he failed a drug test for non-endogenous testosterone just two months prior.

Now free from the shackles of his recent 18-month ban, Pogba is still on the search for a new club but recent reports suggest his new club may be revealed sooner rather than later.

Paul Pogba is on the move and his new club may come as a surprise

Manchester City target Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been linked with a third stint at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has often been described as one of the most talented stars of the 21st century, but a torrid spell at Manchester United tainted his reputation.

Labelled a 'bad egg' and a 'poor example in the dressing room', the Red Devils downfall under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sometimes suggested as being in part due to Pogba's ego.

Paul Pogba has already enjoyed two spells at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has already enjoyed two spells at Old Trafford (Image credit: PA Images)

But it doesn't look like Manchester United fans need to worry just yet, with one Ballon d'Or winner said to have asked the club's owners if they can agree a deal to sign him.

According to reports from Fichajes, Lionel Messi believes Pogba would be an ideal fit in the MLS and now wants the 32-year-old to sign for Inter Miami this year.

Negotiations are said to be at an 'advanced' stage and a deal could now be revealed in the next few weeks. Star-studded players such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all currently play for the side owned by David Beckham.

A move to the USA would be huge in terms of its commercial impact and Pogba could use the time Stateside to rejuvenate his career that has hit a roadblock in recent years.

Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba are thought to enjoy a mutual respect

Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba are thought to enjoy a mutual respect (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, signing Pogba presents a risk for any side, especially given he hasn't played football now for almost two years. At 32, there is certainly a chance to restart his career.

The MLS season is already back for 2025 and Inter Miami are next in action against top-of-the-table Philadelphia Union this weekend.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups

Why Scotland's defeat to Greece has helped England

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break

Liverpool winger's father admits he wishes to stay amid ongoing summer exit talk
Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups

Why Scotland's defeat to Greece has helped England

See more latest
Most Popular
Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups
Why Scotland's defeat to Greece has helped England
Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break
Liverpool winger's father admits he wishes to stay amid ongoing summer exit talk
Caroline Weir
British star becomes Real Madrid hero after first-ever El Clasico winner
Scotland captain Andy Robertson looks on during the Euro 2024 match against Switzerland in Cologne, Germany
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland finally learn their World Cup 2026 qualifying opponents
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could both do with improving their respective attacks this summer
Former Premier League star set for return this summer as Arsenal and Liverpool battle for his signature: report
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is pushed by Alexander Isak of Newcastle United before the opening goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 7, 2025 in London, England.
'Obviously I’m biased, but Alexander Isak is the best striker in the Premier League in my opinion. He’s just won a cup and was instrumental for Newcastle in that game, as he always is' Brewing Erling Haaland vs Alexander Isak debate to bed by cult forward
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has decided to leave: report
Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, pictured in March 2024
Revealed: Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai's cryptic swipe at Real Madrid man after fiery Nations League encounter
Every nation to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup
England boss Thomas Tuchel has laid down the law
England boss Thomas Tuchel SLAMS Mikel Arteta over 'schedule' double-standards