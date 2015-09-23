Raiola sees the positives in Ferguson flack over Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has shrugged off criticism from Alex Ferguson – stating that he takes the former Manchester United manager's view of him a compliment.

In his latest book 'Leading' Ferguson pinpointed Raiola as a football agent "I simply do not like" and described his dealings with the Italian that eventually led to Pogba leaving Old Trafford as "a fiasco".

Speaking to Tuttosport, Raiola said that Ferguson's words demonstrated that he was doing a good job with Pobga, who has established himself as one of European football's foremost stars at Juventus.

"Those words don't describe my job in a negative way" he said. "I rate them as a proof that I work well.

"I have to do my best for my players' sake. If I looked only at my immediate gain, I would have kept Pogba in Manchester.

"But I put Pogba's interests first, and we decided to go to Turin. Maybe Ferguson only likes those who obey him.

"From his quotes, I understand that Ferguson still doesn't understand who Pogba is.

"Ferguson was an excellent manager, but the greatest managers may be wrong sometimes."