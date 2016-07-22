Rakitic's agent questions Barcelona midfield buys

Ivan Rakitic's agent has seemingly cast doubt on the Croatia star's future at Barcelona with a cryptic tweet that appeared to question the LaLiga champions' transfer policy.

On Thursday, Barcelona announced they had reached a deal to bring in Portugal international Andre Gomes from Valencia.

The transfer will swell their midfield ranks, with Gomes joining fellow new arrival Denis Suarez alongside Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Arda Turan, Rafinha, Sergi Samper and Sergi Roberto.

Rakitic has been an influential member of Luis Enrique's side on the way to back-to-back domestic doubles over the previous two seasons and he opened the scoring in the 2015 Champions League final win over Juventus.

As such, the 28-year-old would not appear to be under threat from the new arrivals, but his representative Miquel Sors tweeted, "Cero que es hora de irse..." on Friday, which translates as "I think it is time to go".

Creo que es hora de irse...July 22, 2016

Sors then retweeted a post from Radio Kanal Barcelona presenter Marcal Lorente listing Barca's midfield resources and his opinion that some of their number would have to leave.

The agent replied to this by stating he had not referred to any specific player and said Barcelona were "simply overbooking".

Speaking ahead of the Andre Gomes news at a media conference on Thursday, Luis Enrique had stated the remaining priority for the club during this transfer window was to bring in a striker.