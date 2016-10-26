Rami rejected 'risky' PSG move

Sevilla defender Adil Rami has revealed that he turned down the advances of Paris Saint-Germain after talking with Unai Emery about a close-season move.

The Spanish coach joined PSG at the end of last season after three and a half successful years at Sevilla and Rami was a key figure during the 2015-16 campaign.

Rami's form at club level helped him claw his way back into the international set-up with France for Euro 2016 and he could have ended up at home permanently this term.

However, after discussions with Emery about following him to Paris after David Luiz's departure, he decided it would be too much of a risk to his aspirations of regular first-team football.

"I had contact with Unai Emery during the last transfer window about going to PSG," he told the Team Duga podcast.

"But neither PSG nor I were 100 per cent sure. It was very late [in the window], when David Luiz left for Chelsea [August 31]. We discussed it.

"It made me think, but I kept a cool head. Today I need to play.

"Now I am at a club playing at European level. I know the qualities of central defenders already at PSG. I did not want to take risks."