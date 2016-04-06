Ramires: I left Chelsea because of Hiddink

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has revealed he quit the Premier League for the Chinese Super League because of his failed relationship with interim manager Guus Hiddink.

Ramires, a key player under former managers such as Jose Mourinho, left in January to join Jiangsu Suning, ending a five-and-a-half season association with the club.

And the Brazilian said the arrival of Hiddink was key in his decision to leave.

"One of the big reasons I left Chelsea was the arrival of the new coach," Ramires told The Sun.

"He didn't like me as a player or my way and decided very rashly that he wasn't going to give me an opportunity to fight for a place in his team.

"I was a long time out of matches there and I wanted to join in and help a team that was not in a great moment.

"Hiddink's arrival really complicated things for me and I just don’t know why... but I guess that’s football."

Despite his departure, Ramires admitted he still has strong feelings for the club where he won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

"I am a Chelsea supporter and want the club to get back into the Champions League as quickly as possible because that is where they belong," he said.

"I've only thankful things to say about Chelsea because they made me who I am today - the name I have in football and a style that people like me for."