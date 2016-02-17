Ramos delighted as Madrid pull off Italian job

Sergio Ramos felt Real Madrid reaped the benefits of working as a team after recording a 2-0 away win over Roma in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jese Rodriguez, both scored in the second half of the opening leg at the Stadio Olimpico, has the Spanish side on course to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, manager Zinedine Zidane saw his side struggle to break down a stubborn Roma defence during a first half that ended with Madrid failing to muster a single shot on target.

"We're very happy with our individual work, but most of all with the team's effort," Ramos told UEFA.com.

"We came out from the first minute with the plan of having the ball and we took an important step in the tie. In the interval we decided that we were going to put an emphasis on having the ball."

The defender also admitted Ronaldo's 57th-minute goal - which found the net with the aid of a deflection off Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi - was a crucial turning point in the contest.

Ramos and the rest of the Madrid defence held firm, before the visitors caught their opponents on the break in the closing stages, Jese scoring a second goal in the 86th minute after coming on as a substitute.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's goal came at a crucial time and it's a good sign that those who came off the bench did so looking to make a statement," Ramos added.

"We're on the right path, we have to carry on working together."