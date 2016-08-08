Ramos: Madrid can cope with Ronaldo, Bale absence

Sergio Ramos is adamant Real Madrid have what it takes to see off Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo and Bale will miss Tuesday's encounter for fitness reasons, with Toni Kroos, Keylor Navas and Pepe also unavailable.

But Ramos remains optimistic about Madrid's chances of claiming the trophy.

"We are missing some important players, but we are happy with the squad we have," Ramos said at a news conference.

"We will give our all with the players we have. The players who are there are determined to show what they can do.

"It's never too soon to play a game like this. We have enjoyed a good pre-season.

"It is always great to play finals like this and it would be amazing to get the season underway by winning a title. We are all looking forward to it."

Ramos started his professional career with Sevilla before making the move to Madrid in 2005.

"It is always special to play against Sevilla," he added.

"Madrid and Sevilla are the two teams in my life and this will never change. I have a lot of love for Sevilla, but Tuesday I will looking to win with Madrid."