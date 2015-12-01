Ramos: Madrid fight for Undecima every day

Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid are firmly focused on winning Undecima - their 11th Champions League title.

In a Twitter Q&A session arranged to mark reaching six million followers on the social network, Ramos revealed Madrid are fighting for Undecima "every day".

Ramos described his crucial goal against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final as the best of his career.

He headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to send the match into extra time, before Madrid went on to win 4-1.

"The Panenka was special, but the goal for the Decima... there are no words," he said. "Every trophy is a special memory."

In the Q&A, Ramos described "the European Championships, the World Cup, and the Decima" as the best memories of his career to date.

Madrid are currently six points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, after a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the first Clasico of the season last month.

Ramos said "work, work, work" will get Madrid back on track after the loss, adding: "The results will come. We're going to fight to take Madrid where they have to be."

The Spain international defender picked out Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Marcelo as his favourite current team-mates and described former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas as "more than a team-mate, he's a friend".

Ramos added that all the coaches he has worked with "had an impact on me, but perhaps the most was Joaquin Caparros, who gave me my debut in the Primera Liga".

He also said he is "hugely proud" of being the club's captain, describing it as "an enormous responsibility". Ramos added: "As I said on the day of my [contract] renewal, I would be happy to retire at Madrid."