Ramos resumes Real Madrid training ahead of Atletico clash

Real Madrid have received some encouraging news on the injury front ahead of this weekend's LaLiga clash with Atletico Madrid as Sergio Ramos has resumed squad training after a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Spain defender last featured for Madrid in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund on September 27.

But he has seemingly recovered in time to feature against Atletico, taking part in Monday's training session without any noteworthy issues and handing coach Zinedine Zidane a timely boost.

Fellow defender Pepe has a hamstring problem and is still training away from the rest of the squad, as are Karim Benzema and Casemiro as they continue their recovery process, while Mateo Kovacic and Toni Kroos took part in indoor sessions.

Zidane's men head into the derby top of LaLiga, two points clear of Barcelona, with Atletico trailing by six points in fourth place.