Ramos says keep believing and keep dreaming

Jose Pekerman's side have been among the most impressive at the tournament thus far, winning all four games with the likes of James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado particularly outstanding.

A 2-0 win over Uruguay on Saturday propelled them into the last eight for the first time in their history, setting up a tie with the hosts in Fortaleza on Friday.

Ramos, who has made two appearances at the finals so far, wants the squad to prepare in exactly the same way as they have done previously.

"We must continue our work," he said in a press conference on Monday.

"It is doing a good job and we have to continue that idea as it has given us results.

"We are not afraid, but we respect the Brazilian national team. We have to keep dreaming and keep believing.

"We know that what we are doing now excites the Colombian people, and we hope to continue our job.

"We have the opportunity to make history and we will continue to give everything."