Ramos suffers discloated shoulder

Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a dislocated left shoulder.

The Santiago Bernabeu centre-back had to be replaced in the 59th minute of his side's 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Head coach Rafael Benitez initially said the injury was "just a knock" and had only been particularly concerned by the calf injury suffered by Gareth Bale in the same game.

The club announced on Wednesday, though, that tests had confirmed Ramos has a grade one dislocation.

Ramos tweeted immediately after the news was announced: "Always with a smile, whatever happens. Working hard to come back stronger."