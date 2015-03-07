Ramsey aggrieved at penalty decisions

Harry Kane continued his fine form this season with both goals for Spurs before Sandro pulled one back against his former club 15 minutes from time at Loftus Road.

QPR felt they should have had a spot-kick after Sandro's goal when Nabil Bentaleb handled in the area, but referee Craig Pawson waved play on.

That only added to the home side's ire after nothing was given when Mauricio Isla went down under a challenge from Hugo Lloris in the first half.

Asked if he was upset with the decisions, Ramsey replied: "Yes. I think sometimes there are decisions that are fine lines, but I think when you're fighting for every point like we are, you have to try and grab on to everything you can.

"Momentum always changes with goals so I'm very disappointed that we couldn't get at least one of those decisions.

"I think they [his players] did well again. I think if you're a football person you'll see that the players applied themselves very well and I think when you're playing top teams you need that little bit of fortune to go your way."

Kane's brace in front of the watching England manager Roy Hodgson took his tally to 26 for the season in all competitions at club level and Ramsey, who worked with the striker during his time at Spurs, believes he is worthy of a first senior international call-up.

"Yes, I'd pick him for England but the way I'm going now I'm unlikely to be in that position!" he said.

"He's polished himself, he's worked hard to get to where he's at. A lot of people worked with him, I was just fortunate to be one of them.

"He's done well himself but that's not really my focus at the moment.

"It's more about how we can regroup and get ourselves back to trying to win a game at least to get more confidence and get the morale up a bit."