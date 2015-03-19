Ramsey backs Austin to shine for England

Austin has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season despite QPR's battle against relegation, making him the second highest English goalscorer behind Harry Kane.

That form has seen the 25-year-old strongly fancied to be included in Roy Hodgson's next England squad, which is announced on Thursday.

"Charlie Austin is a quality player," said Ramsey. "He's been fantastic all season, and if he gets an England call-up we'll all be delighted for him.

"His work-rate is unbelievable, and he's got that un-coachable thing of being able to score goals. I'm sure he'll be in the reckoning for the squads.

"In a team that is struggling he has scored a few goals, that shows he's a quality player and he will shine wherever he plays."