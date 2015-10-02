Ramsey can't remember his last Arsenal goal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is suffering a goal-drought and admits he cannot even remember the last time he scored a goal.

Ramsey is yet to get on the scoresheet this season in 12 combined appearances for Arsenal and Wales.

The 24-year-old's last goal was away to Hull City in May, with the midfielder scoring 10 goals in total last season.

"I don't know how long it’s been since my last goal," Ramsey said in quotes published by the Mirror.

"I just know I haven't got off the mark yet this season, which I'm disappointed with."

The Wales international will be hoping it is a 13th time lucky on Sunday when Arsenal host Premier League leaders Manchester United.

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goals of the season last Saturday, netting a hat-trick against Leicester City, and Ramsey is hoping to following in his team-mate's footsteps.

"It's nice to see Alexis scoring again," he said. "You could see his frustration before that and how much he wanted to score.

"It wasn't just him. There are a few other players – myself included – who are a bit frustrated not to get a goal, but I'm delighted for him that he's finally got off the mark.

"As soon as the first one goes in [for the Chilean], two more fly in straight away! Hopefully now he's in a good place where he can just go from strength to strength.

"That's how it goes. You get frustrated and then all of a sudden a few games down the line one comes and the next thing you know you’re scoring on a regular basis again.

"Hopefully I can be there soon as well."