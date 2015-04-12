Ramsey critical of QPR concentration levels

The Loftus Road outfit looked destined to register a hard-earned and valuable point in their relegation dogfight until Fabregas struck in the 88th minute - Chelsea pouncing to punish a poor Rob Green clearance.

And, despite his side's creditable performance for the vast majority of the match, Ramsey was highly critical in his post-match analysis.

"I am very, very disappointed to lose," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Detail kills you and when you have top players like they do, you get done. One shot or two shots and the top players score.

"We have let two or three goals in from the same position the last few weeks and the players haven't been able to concentrate enough.

"We are still in with a fight, everyone is disappointed and I just feel sorry for the crowd.

"We have ourselves to blame because of our concentration. Our concentration has been appalling. We have let late goals in in most games.

"The players don't need lifting, they will lift themselves."

The result leaves QPR two points adrift of safety having played a game more than most of the teams around them.

Midfielder Joey Barton was more positive in his reflections, as he said: "Real Madrid and Barcelona do not play sides in the bottom three and have such tough games, and that's what makes the Premier League so great.

"You have to compete. They are big physical players. You have to match the desire and that's why they are going to become the champions.

"We just focus on us. We have a number of games and feel our destiny is in our hands if we play like that."