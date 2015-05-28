Ramsey good enough for Barca - Coleman

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey would not be out of place at Barcelona amid interest from the Spanish champions, according to Wales coach Chris Coleman.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ramsey, despite the club's transfer ban until 2016.

Ramsey would join Wales international team-mate and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale in La Liga if he decided to leave London for Barcelona, and Coleman believes the 24-year-old has the ability to fit right in at Camp Nou.

"If you look at the way he plays, and the way Barcelona play with all that imagination, it is not too dissimilar to the way Arsenal play," Coleman said of Ramsey, who is looking to claim back-to-back FA Cup titles when Arsenal take on Aston Villa on Saturday.

"Barca signed [Ivan] Rakitic from Sevilla last year. Some people were scoffing at that, but he's a good player, and if Barca are looking at 'Rambo' then it's for a reason.

"He's already playing for Arsenal, who play a similar style. He's playing at the top of the Premier League and Champions League every season, so ability-wise when you see the best of Aaron Ramsey... at his best is he good enough for Barcelona? Yes he is, at his best."