Ramsey hoping to reproduce Euros form for Arsenal

Wales' Euro 2016 hero Aaron Ramsey is hoping to carry his stunning tournament form into the forthcoming Premier League season with Arsenal.

The former Cardiff City midfielder was influential in Chris Coleman's side's run to the last four of the competition in France, with his sterling performances earning him a spot in UEFA's Team of the Tournament.

And now Ramsey is targeting a similarly successful campaign with Arsenal as they hope to end a 12-year spell without a league title.

"It was an amazing time for me personally and also Welsh football," he told the club's website, of Wales' Euros adventure.

"It was an amazing achievement by the boys and now hopefully I can carry my form into the new season."

Speaking after his pre-season comeback, in a 3-2 win over Manchester City, Ramsey is now focusing on their league opener at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

"It felt good to come in and play the last game before the start of the season," he said.

"It’s good fitness for us and I felt good to get back out there again. I feel ready to go for Liverpool."