Ramsey hoping to see clinical QPR again

Ramsey's side proved clinical in a valuable 4-1 victory over West Brom on Saturday, with Bobby Zamora's sublime strike for QPR's third goal the highlight of a potent attacking display.

QPR remain in the relegation zone, but they are now just three points behind 17th-placed Villa, their next opponents.

"It was fantastic victory for us," Ramsey said of the triumph at The Hawthorns.

"The players have had the belief [all season], they just hadn't taken chances like we did at weekend.

"I am hoping to be as clinical [against Villa], but we still have defensive concerns which we have to deal with.

"Villa are close to us, they're going to be after three points to get away from that line [separating them and the bottom three]."

Tuesday's encounter also brings Ramsey face-to-face with Tim Sherwood, a man he worked closely with at Tottenham, but the 52-year-old insists there will be no love lost during the match.

"The game isn't about me versus Tim," he added. "It's about QPR versus Aston Villa. We both know that.

"Tim is a good friend of mine, but for 90 minutes we'll be going head to head."