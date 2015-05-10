Ramsey keen to remain at QPR despite relegation

Chris Ramsey has declared his wish to remain as head coach of QPR despite their relegation from the Premier League.

QPR were relegated on Sunday following a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with a hat-trick from Sergio Aguero and goals from Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva seeing the hosts cruise to victory.

Ramsey took over as interim coach following Harry Redknapp's resignation in February before being given the job until the end of the campaign.

So far, Ramsey has managed just two wins in his time in charge.

But, when asked if he wants to be the man to lead QPR next season, he replied: "Yes. I really do. It's a club I've taken to my heart."

Turning his attention to QPR's sorry performance, Ramsey added: "We came here with a lot of hope, shot ourselves in the foot and gave away three set-pieces which they scored from.

"On the day we didn't really turn up and they are a very good team. The boys will be very disappointed in the way they performed. We are really feel sorry for the travelling fans.

"As you can imagine the dressing room is very, very quiet. I don't think it's a time for post mortems, our fate is what it is.

"The club is in a rebuilding phase now and would have been anyway regardless of [the result] today. There are lots of people at the club who will be extremely disappointed in the way we conducted ourselves."