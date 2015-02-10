Ramsey: One win doesn't make me right man for QPR

Along with Kevin Bond, Ramsey took charge of the team for the second time at the Stadium of Light and helped guide them to their first away points of the Premier League season.

They had previously lost 11 consecutive matches on the road this term and the relegation candidates went into the clash second from bottom, before goals from Leroy Fer and Bobby Zamora secured all three points.

With Tim Sherwood heavily linked with the vacancy prior to the game, the Loftus Road managerial situation took another twist on Tuesday night when chairman Tony Fernandes tweeted that he expects to appoint his "dream manager".

He added: "Not what anyone thinks. Take a while. Still a bit to go but I'm very happy. Press all wrong."

Ramsey, who jointly took charge of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton alongside Bond, stated last week that he would "jump at the chance" to take over from Redknapp in the long term.

But despite striking gold in his first away match in joint charge, he does not believe that changes much with respect to his chances of getting the job permanently.

"I'm sure it's not just down to my magic wand that we've won today," he told reporters. "The players have to take the credit. Life can't be defined by 90 minutes or a fantastic swivel shot by Bobby [Zamora].

"You cant be defined by that. You're either the right man for the job, or you're not.

"I wouldn't say it's anything fantastic or magic that I've done - I think win, lose or draw it comes down to the players. They played to their potential.

"It is some way to go out [if it's his final match in charge], but I'm sure that I'll be involved somewhere along the line, so I've got plenty of work on my hands to help the club develop. I'm hoping I can be a vital part of that."

Sherwood had been widely reported as the club's first choice prior to Fernandes social media claims and Ramsey revealed that he spoke to his former Tottenham colleague earlier on Tuesday.

"I don't know if it's [talks between QPR and Sherwood] going to work out," Ramsey added.

"I spoke to him this morning. He was asking how training has been and whether I would fluke this one.

"No, but seriously... He has just been asking what we've been doing and how things are going, just stuff you'd talk about in general.

"I'm just trying to prepare the squad for the next game, to make sue the players conditioning is up to where it needs to be."