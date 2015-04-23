Ramsey ponders Fer risk against West Ham

Netherlands international Fer has not played for the past two months since suffering a knee injury in February's 2-0 victory over Sunderland - a match in which he scored the opening goal.

The midfielder has impressed since moving to Loftus Road from Norwich City and has scored four goals in 24 Premier League appearances.

Head coach Ramsey is keen to avoid a repeat injury, but says Fer has a chance of at least making the bench when Sam Allardyce's men visit.

"Leroy Fer is in contention," he said. "He's not 100 per cent, but we might take a chance on him. We don't want a reoccurring injury though.

"We're hoping at the very least he will be on the bench for us this weekend. He's a big player for us."

QPR head into the match two points adrift of safety with just five matches remaining.

Ramsey's position as boss is only guaranteed until the end of the campaign, but he insists that no thoughts have yet been given to extending his stay.

He added: "Everyone here is focused on the challenge [of staying up]. My future isn't a priority. Survival is in the forefront of our thoughts."

Opposite number Allardyce is another man whose job is under threat as reports suggest West Ham will look to replace the 60-year-old at the end of the season - rumours that have surprised Ramsey.

"I haven't paid much attention to the speculation around Sam's job," he said. "Whether it's true or false I don't know.

"I don't see why there would be speculation about his job - he's done a very good job at Upton Park. Sam will prepare his team as he always does. The speculation about his future will have no impact on the game."