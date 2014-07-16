Ramsey raring to continue silencing critics

Ramsey came of age in 2013-14 as he scored the winner in the FA Cup final against Hull City and chipped in with a career-best goal haul of 16 in all competitions.

Despite the fact that the 23-year-old spent just over three months sidelined with a thigh injury, Ramsey believes that his performances last term will have silenced his critics.

"I've been through a lot in my short career so far," the Wales international told Arsenal's official website.

"I've had a bit of everything so it was nice to have a good season, score the number of goals that I did and be recognised a lot more.

"I've always believed in myself and what I can do, and I think a lot of people realised that last year and that's what I'm more happy about."

Pre-season training recently started at Arsenal and Boreham Wood provide the first friendly opposition for Arsene Wenger's men this weekend.

"It's always important to get a good pre-season in you," added Ramsey.

"I want to keep on working on my game.

"Hopefully I can keep improving and get better and better. That's my target now - just to improve on my game and keep on building every season."