Ramsey raring to continue silencing critics
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey enjoyed proving his doubters wrong last season, but has vowed not to allow complacency to creep in.
Ramsey came of age in 2013-14 as he scored the winner in the FA Cup final against Hull City and chipped in with a career-best goal haul of 16 in all competitions.
Despite the fact that the 23-year-old spent just over three months sidelined with a thigh injury, Ramsey believes that his performances last term will have silenced his critics.
"I've been through a lot in my short career so far," the Wales international told Arsenal's official website.
"I've had a bit of everything so it was nice to have a good season, score the number of goals that I did and be recognised a lot more.
"I've always believed in myself and what I can do, and I think a lot of people realised that last year and that's what I'm more happy about."
Pre-season training recently started at Arsenal and Boreham Wood provide the first friendly opposition for Arsene Wenger's men this weekend.
"It's always important to get a good pre-season in you," added Ramsey.
"I want to keep on working on my game.
"Hopefully I can keep improving and get better and better. That's my target now - just to improve on my game and keep on building every season."
