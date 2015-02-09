Ramsey refuses to rule out permanent QPR role

Ramsey was placed in joint control of the first team alongside Kevin Bond following Harry Redknapp's sudden resignation at Loftus Road last week.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood - who employed Ramsey as part of his backroom team at White Hart Lane - is the clear favourite to take control of the Premier League strugglers.

Ramsey has spoken to Sherwood regarding the vacancy, but was coy on his own chances ahead of QPR's trip to Sunderland on Tuesday.

"I'd be a liar to say I haven't [spoken to Sherwood] because you speak to lots of people you know in the game about the job," he said.

"I said this on Saturday from my personal point of view as a coach and having gone the long way round if you got offered the chance to manage a Premier League team you'd have to jump at the chance.

"[But] more importantly for me in my job as a coach is that QPR stay above that line at the end of the season whether it's me or anyone else."

QPR travel to Sunderland without top-scorer Charlie Austin, while defensive duo Richard Dunne and Nedum Onuoha are also sidelined.

That means experienced pair Bobby Zamora and Rio Ferdinand are likely to come into contention and Ramsey believes they could be crucial to QPR's hopes of beating the drop.

"Rio and Bobby are two of the older pros and they will be key with their experience," he said. "Even though I didn't pick Rio at the weekend he was always in my plans for this game, even before the injuries."