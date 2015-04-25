Ramsey slams referee Jones after disallowed goal

QPR head coach Chris Ramsey believes that referees must re-evaluate some of their decisions after his side's 0-0 Premier League draw with West Ham.

Charlie Austin had a penalty saved by Adrian in the first half at Loftus Road before Richard Dunne saw a goal disallowed by Mike Jones for a foul on the West Ham goalkeeper.

Ramsey insisted that the referee made the wrong call, but also admitted his side rely too heavily on Austin to supply their goals.

"It's been frustrating, we had a goal disallowed and referees really need to look at the consequences of their decisions, because that was never a foul," he said.

"I'm trying not to get into having a go at the referee, but I can understand why managers do it, because you're fighting for your life and you get a decision like that.

"But we just haven’t had that quality to score the goals that we need and we're paying the price.

"Charlie is devastated about the penalty, but I would say a lot of the points we've accumulated throughout the season have been down to him."

And Ramsey conceded that Premier League survival is now looking more and more unlikely, with QPR second from bottom and four points from safety with four games to go.

"We need three wins now, maybe two depending on other results if we're lucky," he said.

"We have to approach the next few games like they're finals - if we play like we did today and take our chances - and get the decisions, then maybe we'll stay up."