Ramsey told: 'Keep us up and QPR job is yours'

Ramsey stepped up to the role following Harry Redknapp's decision to resign earlier this month and has since overseen two matches - a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton and QPR's first away win of the Premier League season at Sunderland.

Chairman Fernandes and the QPR board interviewed and enquired about several candidates for the job, but now they are of belief that Ramsey - who has the job until the end of the season - could well be the long-term solution.

"When you've got someone like Chris Ramsey, I think the job is his for the taking and I don't necessarily mean we have to stay up or whatever," Fernandes explained to Sky Sports News.

"Obviously we want to stay up and if we stay up Chris is going to be there automatically but it's his job for the taking.

"If you were in my position, what would you do? Look, if someone keeps us up now we would be nuts to change them, right?

"But even if we don't stay up - and we've got to be real about it - I think Chris still could be the man that takes us to the Promised Land.

"We spoke to about five people and no-one felt right at the time. One person did, and he was someone who I thought and still believe would be a dream manager for QPR."

Ramsey and his squad travel up to Yorkshire on Saturday for a relegation scrap against fellow strugglers Hull City.