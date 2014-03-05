Rangel expects break to benefit Swansea

A 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend represented Swansea's eighth game in 30 days, with a two-legged UEFA Europa League tie against Napoli and an FA Cup clash with Everton having been sandwiched in between Premier League action.

Defeats to Napoli and Everton mean Swansea, who sit 14th, can apply full focus to ensuring top-flight survival.

And Rangel expects his team to benefit from a welcome two-week break, with this Saturday's scheduled league game against Arsenal having been postponed due to the London club's continued involvement in the FA Cup.

"It's been a busy period," said Rangel. "We've played in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup, so it is a good moment for us to rest.



"We can recharge the batteries and then we have 10 games left and they are all cup finals.



"We need to make sure we work hard and stay up which is the main target. The target is always 40 points but we'll try to win as many games as possible.



"We have got a lot of games at home against the teams around us, which is the most important thing.



"The next one is against West Brom (on March 15) and that's a massive one for us now. Let's start from there and see what happens."