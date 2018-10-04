Rangers 3 Rapid Vienna 1: Late show gets Gerrard up and running in Europe

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Steven Gerrard's Rangers moved top of Europa League Group G with a 3-1 victory over Rapid Vienna.

In a first European group-stage fixture at Ibrox since 2010, Vienna - under new boss Dietmar Kuhbauer - kicked the contest into life 42 minutes in through Veton Berisha's controversial opener.

Although Andrei Ivan had blatantly strayed offside down the right, the officials failed to spot it, and Rangers were made to pay when the winger's cross was deflected to Berisha for a simple finish.

Rangers twice fought back against Villarreal in their opening game, though, and Gerrard's side were level inside one minute when Morelos nudged home James Tavernier's delivery.

Tavernier almost had another assist when he found Ovie Ejaria, but the youngster's effort was brilliantly kept out by Richard Strebinger.

But Rangers' pressure finally told when Morelos drew a clumsy foul from Mario Sonnleitner, and captain Tavernier made no mistake, slamming a powerful finish into the right-hand corner to send the Ibrox crowd into raptures.

Rangers were not finished there, though, with Morelos racing clear to wrap up the points in stoppage time and provide a timely boost ahead of Sunday's clash with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.