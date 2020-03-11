Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Ladbrokes Premiership season should be played to a finish – even if it means staging games behind closed doors.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster claimed last week the coronavirus crisis “could make completing the SPFL season very difficult”.

That has raised fears amongst some Gers fans that Celtic could be handed their ninth straight domestic crown without completing their fixtures.

But Gerrard said: “I think it would be a real big shame for everyone around Europe and the world if the league campaigns and cup competitions can’t finish, because people have earned the opportunity to get to the stage where everyone is at.

“So I don’t want to see anything finish right now. If we are told the only way to get stuff finished off (is to play behind closed doors) and we are told to do that we will follow.”

Gers host Bayer Leverkusen in Thursday’s Europa League last 16 clash – but the Bundesliga giants have announced next week’s Rhineland fixture will be closed off to fans as German authorities seek to combat the spread of the virus.

But Gerrard says there is no panic in the Light Blues’ ranks.

He said: “It will only become a worry for us if our own medical people who we trust in this situation tell us that it’s going to be a worry or a concern. That isn’t the case as of yet.

“We will just follow the instructions as we’re told by UEFA and our own medical team and we’ll do what we have to do. I think it’s a concern and a worry for everyone worldwide.

“I have got the same concerns in this situation. It seems as if it’s growing and growing. We’ll have to take it day by day. We have a fantastic medical team in place and we’ll trust UEFA entirely in terms of the protocol we have to follow.”

However, Gerrard is disappointed that his club’s followers will not be able to make the journey to Germany.

Around 5,000 fans were hoping to cheer their side on to a place in the quarter-finals at the BayArena but will now have to watch on from home.

“I’m not delighted about it, that’s for sure,” said the Ibrox boss. “Football is all about atmospheres and supporters and people getting the opportunity to go follow their team, especially when you’re at this stage of a competition.

“I know how excited our own supporters are. For both clubs it’s not an ideal situation but it is what it is. We’ve all got to follow the experts in this situation and do what we’re told.

“I’m no expert in terms of giving advise out in this situation. It’s a very unique situation that I’ve never faced before. I’m sure the fans will do what they want to do.

“So I’m not really sure what message to give them really. If they decide they’ve already paid for flights and they want to go support the team in any shape or form, I’ll go with that.”